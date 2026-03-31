Insider Selling: BKV (NYSE:BKV) CFO Sells $216,883.00 in Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) CFO David Tameron sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $216,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,791.75. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BKV Price Performance

BKV stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. BKV Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

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BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $259.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.05 million. BKV had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities analysts predict that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BKV

BKV announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new position in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in BKV by 37.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BKV during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the second quarter worth $8,215,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on BKV from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BKV in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised BKV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research cut BKV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BKV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

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About BKV

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BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

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