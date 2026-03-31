Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells $390,700.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Scot Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $390,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,784.38. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 9.3%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $134.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.19 and a beta of 1.12.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 35,098 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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