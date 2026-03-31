Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells $1,237,209.12 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Karen Anderson sold 41,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $1,237,209.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,000.20. This trade represents a 39.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.54. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7,580.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNTA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

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