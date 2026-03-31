SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.95 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3,173.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,261 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth $1,408,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 41.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 130,338 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in HF Sinclair by 30.3% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 143,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DINO opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.83.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

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HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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