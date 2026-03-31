Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director Sells $2,520,000.00 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director Harold Selick sold 24,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 60,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,725. The trade was a 28.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 2.23. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $105.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96.

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Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 282.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,355,000 after buying an additional 1,549,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,171,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,992,000 after buying an additional 1,262,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,413,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,461 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,114,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,415,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

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