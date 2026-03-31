JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 96,497 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,497 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 473.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

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