Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

CLMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Climb Global Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Climb Global Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Climb Global Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Climb Global Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

In related news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,045. The trade was a 10.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1,069.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 37.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 454.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. Climb Global Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.75 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

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Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

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