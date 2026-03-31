CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.