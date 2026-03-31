SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1,002.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 1,036.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 396,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 361,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $187,652,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 261,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 94,782 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,515. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Aptiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.05.

Read Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

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Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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