Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.6667.

STRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, January 26th.

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Strategic Education Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $93.45.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,028.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 319,870 shares in the company, valued at $25,851,893.40. This trade represents a 0.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 38,840 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $2,926,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,116.20. This represents a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 62,420 shares of company stock worth $4,843,218 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Strategic Education by 88.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 85.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

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Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

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