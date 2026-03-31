SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 85,419 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 241.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oklo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oklo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 231,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $22,991,957.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 827,019 shares in the company, valued at $82,081,635.75. The trade was a 21.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,222,424 shares of company stock valued at $100,739,512 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oklo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Oklo from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

About Oklo

(Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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