Analyzing John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) and Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seneca Foods and John B. Sanfilippo & Son”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods $1.58 billion 0.65 $41.22 million $13.00 11.68 John B. Sanfilippo & Son $1.11 billion 0.84 $58.93 million $5.99 13.24

Analyst Ratings

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seneca Foods. Seneca Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John B. Sanfilippo & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seneca Foods and John B. Sanfilippo & Son, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 John B. Sanfilippo & Son 0 2 1 0 2.33

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.49%. Given John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe John B. Sanfilippo & Son is more favorable than Seneca Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Seneca Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Seneca Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seneca Foods and John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods 5.58% 12.30% 6.65% John B. Sanfilippo & Son 6.15% 19.54% 11.71%

Risk and Volatility

Seneca Foods has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

John B. Sanfilippo & Son beats Seneca Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seneca Foods

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ. In addition, it packs canned and frozen vegetables under contract packing agreements. Further, the company engages in the sale of cans, ends, and seeds, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. It provides its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; specialty retailers; and food service distributors, restaurant chains, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in approximately 55 countries, as well as federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.