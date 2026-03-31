Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Price Target at C$14.94

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.8%

In other Vermilion Energy news, insider Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total transaction of C$190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,791,092. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VET stock opened at C$18.97 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.24%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

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