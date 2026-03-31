DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.0769.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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DigitalOcean Trading Down 3.9%

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:DOCN opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, CAO Cherie Barrett sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,204,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,427.13. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 545,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,243,746.40. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 638.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

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DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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