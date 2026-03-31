Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,218,939 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 26th total of 893,357 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,797,149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 107.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

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Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.8%

AAPU opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $226.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

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