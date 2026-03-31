AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AZZ from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th.

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Insider Transactions at AZZ

Institutional Trading of AZZ

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total value of $3,182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 158,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,986.78. This represents a 13.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $397,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,728. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,281 shares of company stock worth $4,239,080. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 26.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in AZZ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:AZZ opened at $121.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AZZ has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $141.18.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.97 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

AZZ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AZZ Company Profile

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AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

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