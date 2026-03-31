Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 202,351 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 26th total of 241,593 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Atlantic International by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,513 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic International during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic International during the third quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantic International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic International by 112.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 129,572 shares in the last quarter.

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Atlantic International Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLN opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.25. Atlantic International has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlantic International to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlantic International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atlantic International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantic International

About Atlantic International

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic International (NASDAQ: ATLN) is a specialty finance real estate investment trust focused on providing flexible capital solutions to U.S.-based, growth-oriented businesses. Through its externally managed structure, the company targets a diversified portfolio of debt and equity investments in micro-, small- and mid-cap enterprises operating across technology, healthcare, consumer internet, business services and other high-growth sectors. Atlantic International seeks to deliver current income and potential capital appreciation by structuring customized financing arrangements tailored to the needs of underserved companies.

The company’s investment strategy emphasizes middle-market firms that demonstrate strong growth trajectories and scalable business models.

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