Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,370,299 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 26th total of 17,369,953 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,575,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILI
Bilibili Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 25.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.
Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.
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