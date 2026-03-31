Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,370,299 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 26th total of 17,369,953 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,575,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

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Bilibili Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Shares of BILI opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 25.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

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Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

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