Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT)

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

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Cantor Equity Partners II Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:CEPT opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. Cantor Equity Partners II has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $333.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32.

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,652,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter worth about $119,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Cantor Equity Partners II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ: CEPT) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on providing customized capital solutions to private, middle-market companies in the United States. Listed on the Nasdaq, CEPT seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing across a spectrum of debt and equity instruments. Its portfolio may include senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and common equity, allowing it to tailor financing structures to meet the specific growth, acquisition or recapitalization needs of its portfolio companies.

As a business development company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, CEPT targets U.S.

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