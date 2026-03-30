Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.50. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 2,472 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

About Sendas Distribuidora

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Sendas Distribuidora SA is a Brazilian retail and distribution company that operates in the grocery and consumer goods sector. The company’s core activities include operating retail outlets and managing distribution operations that supply food, beverages, household products and personal-care items to end consumers and commercial customers. Its business model centers on combining in-store retailing with logistics and supply-chain services to move fast‑moving consumer goods across its network.

Product categories handled by Sendas typically include fresh and packaged foods, dairy and frozen goods, beverages, cleaning and household supplies, and health and beauty products.

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