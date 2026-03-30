Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $116.77, but opened at $122.00. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $120.99, with a volume of 16,605 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Tokyo Electron Trading Up 2.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average is $113.33.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.30). Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 21.07%.The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Tokyo Electron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.895-3.895 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

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