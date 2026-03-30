COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.96. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 1,327 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 1.7%

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) is the international trading name of a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics company. The firm provides ocean transport and related maritime services across a broad range of cargo types, and it operates as part of China’s strategic shipping sector. The company’s activities cover container liner shipping, dry bulk and tanker services, terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions that support global trade flows.

Core services include scheduled container shipping on major east–west and regional trade lanes, bulk carrier and tanker operations for commodity transport, and ownership or management of port terminals and stevedoring facilities.

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