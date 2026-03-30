Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired Rep. Julia Letlow

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on February 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The company has a market capitalization of $331.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

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Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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