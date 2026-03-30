Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 2,782 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $28,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 353,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,153.36. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,035 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $10,805.40.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 658 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $6,718.18.

On Monday, March 23rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 720 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $7,387.20.

On Friday, March 20th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 7,916 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $77,814.28.

On Thursday, March 19th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 858 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $8,665.80.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,244 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $12,900.28.

On Monday, March 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,354 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $34,479.12.

Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $10.06 on Monday. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $644.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%.The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,154 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 54.2% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 278,612 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Compass Investments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insiders remain large long‑term holders — key executives still own meaningful stakes (Fernando Lovisotto ~1.21M shares; Bruno Zaremba ~1.29M; CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro ~341k), which signals alignment with shareholders despite recent sales. SEC Filings

Insiders remain large long‑term holders — key executives still own meaningful stakes (Fernando Lovisotto ~1.21M shares; Bruno Zaremba ~1.29M; CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro ~341k), which signals alignment with shareholders despite recent sales. Positive Sentiment: Dividend was raised to $0.17 quarterly (annualized $0.68, ~6.8% yield), supporting income‑oriented demand for the stock. Dividend & Data

Dividend was raised to $0.17 quarterly (annualized $0.68, ~6.8% yield), supporting income‑oriented demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/liquidity context: price is below the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages (~$11.77/$11.83) with volume roughly in line with average trading — no single block trade explains today’s move. Market Data

Technical/liquidity context: price is below the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages (~$11.77/$11.83) with volume roughly in line with average trading — no single block trade explains today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix is mixed: some downgrades to Hold recently, but JPMorgan raised its price target earlier in the year; consensus remains a moderate buy with a ~$14 target. Analyst Notes

Analyst mix is mixed: some downgrades to Hold recently, but JPMorgan raised its price target earlier in the year; consensus remains a moderate buy with a ~$14 target. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling by Fernando Lovisotto — roughly 29,564 shares sold across March 16–25 (proceeds ≈ $305k), a concentrated pattern that can spook investors. Lovissotto Sale

Clustered insider selling by Fernando Lovisotto — roughly 29,564 shares sold across March 16–25 (proceeds ≈ $305k), a concentrated pattern that can spook investors. Negative Sentiment: CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold ~18,567 shares between March 16–25 (proceeds ≈ $188k), trimming his holding — sales by a senior finance officer often increase near‑term selling pressure. CFO Sales Additional Filing

CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold ~18,567 shares between March 16–25 (proceeds ≈ $188k), trimming his holding — sales by a senior finance officer often increase near‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales (e.g., Bruno Zaremba) add to the pattern of liquidation; taken together with the earnings miss, investor sentiment has turned cautious. Zaremba Filing

Smaller insider sales (e.g., Bruno Zaremba) add to the pattern of liquidation; taken together with the earnings miss, investor sentiment has turned cautious. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed estimates: EPS $0.23 vs. $0.24 consensus and revenues ~$47.2M below expectations — this fundamental miss likely amplified negative reaction to insider selling. Earnings

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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