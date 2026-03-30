Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target at $5.14

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.1389.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 25,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $100,490.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 104,220 shares in the company, valued at $409,584.60. The trade was a 32.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $57,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 279,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 65,313 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 288,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 52,219 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Marqeta by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 517,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $3.99 on Friday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.The company had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Marqeta’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

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Marqeta is a modern card issuing and payment processing platform that enables businesses to design, launch and manage customized payment cards. The company offers a fully programmable open API that allows clients to create virtual, physical and tokenized payment cards with real-time transaction controls and dynamic spend limits. By leveraging Marqeta’s infrastructure, companies can streamline their payment operations, reduce time to market and deliver tailored payment experiences to end consumers.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Oakland, California, Marqeta was established by CEO Jason Gardner with the goal of transforming traditional card issuance through cloud-native technology.

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