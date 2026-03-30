AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $244.82 Average PT from Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Melius Research set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get AMETEK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $209.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $242.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.