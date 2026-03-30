Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $35.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Open Text from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Open Text to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

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Institutional Trading of Open Text

Open Text Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after purchasing an additional 41,867 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth $11,668,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 456.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,312,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,429,000 after buying an additional 1,896,755 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 596.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 83,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 71,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at about $10,052,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.08. Open Text has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 8.42%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

About Open Text

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Open Text Corporation is a Canadian enterprise information management (EIM) software company that develops solutions for organizations seeking to manage, protect and extract insight from their unstructured and structured data. The company’s platform encompasses document management, records management, digital asset management and archiving, enabling companies to govern information across its lifecycle.

Open Text’s product suite includes content services, business process management, customer experience management, analytics and security products.

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