Analyzing Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) and Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akzo Nobel has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Akzo Nobel”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.24 billion 0.78 -$79.80 million ($0.92) -25.08 Akzo Nobel $11.49 billion 0.84 $718.44 million $1.41 13.26

Akzo Nobel has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Minerals International. Compass Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akzo Nobel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Akzo Nobel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Akzo Nobel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International -2.82% 8.69% 1.39% Akzo Nobel 6.49% 13.73% 4.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Compass Minerals International and Akzo Nobel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 2 1 1 1 2.20 Akzo Nobel 1 4 0 1 2.17

Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.66%. Given Compass Minerals International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Akzo Nobel.

Summary

Akzo Nobel beats Compass Minerals International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc., provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition segment produces sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions under the Protassium+ brand name; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products; and develops and produces a portfolio of magnesium chloride-based aerial and ground fire retardant products. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities. It offers its products under AkzoNobel, Alabastine, Alba, Andercol, Apla, Armstead Trade, Astral, Astral Batiment, AwlGrip, Brikol, Dulux, Bruguer, Cetabever, Cetol, Chemcraft, Colourland Paints, CONSOLAN, Coral, Cromadex, Cuprinol, Dynacoat, Flexa, Glitsa, Grip-Gard, Herbol, Hammerite, International, Interlux, Innenweis, Interpon, Inca, Luxol, Levis, Lesonal, Molto, Modern Classikk, Maxilite, Mauvilac, Mason CT, Marshall, Mactra, Nordsjo, Oxirite, Protecto, Procolor, Polyfilla, Polycell, Pinotex, Pintuco, Resicoat, Relest, Sparlack, Sadolin, Sikkens, Sea Hawk, Savana, Salcomix, Trimetal, Titanlux, Taubmans, U-tech, Vpowdertech, Vivechrom, Xylazel, Xyladecor, Wanda, and Zweihorn brands. The company serves to energy, packaging, infrastructure, and shipbuilding and maintenance industries, as well as general industries, such as agricultural and construction equipment, construction-related steel, metal fabrication, pipes, appliances, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Akzo NV and changed its name to Akzo Nobel N.V. in 1994. Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1646 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

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