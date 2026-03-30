OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) versus Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Head to Head Survey

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Nortech Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nortech Systems and OSI Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $118.37 million 0.28 -$250,000.00 ($0.10) -118.30 OSI Systems $1.71 billion 2.62 $149.64 million $8.83 30.84

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nortech Systems and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 OSI Systems 0 1 5 1 3.00

OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $282.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Nortech Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems -0.21% -0.76% -0.34% OSI Systems 8.52% 18.58% 7.36%

Volatility & Risk

Nortech Systems has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Nortech Systems on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nortech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, cardiology and remote monitoring, and connected care systems and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC Flexible Circuits names; LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications; and flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.