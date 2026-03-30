Head to Head Comparison: TREES (OTCMKTS:CANN) versus Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) and TREES (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Envista has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TREES has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of TREES shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envista shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of TREES shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envista 1.73% 6.54% 3.60% TREES N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Envista and TREES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Envista and TREES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envista 0 7 7 1 2.60 TREES 0 0 0 0 0.00

Envista presently has a consensus target price of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Envista’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Envista is more favorable than TREES.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envista and TREES”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envista $2.72 billion 1.48 $47.00 million $0.28 87.86 TREES $13.66 million 0.22 -$3.48 million ($0.02) -1.30

Envista has higher revenue and earnings than TREES. TREES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envista, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Envista beats TREES on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products. This segment also provides software packages, which include DTX Studio Implant; DTX Studio Lab; and DTX Studio Clinic, a software package offered with its imaging products. It offers its products under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, Ormco, Spark, Orascoptic, Damon, Insignia, AOA brands. The Equipment & Consumables segment provides dental equipment and supplies, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; endodontic systems and related products; restorative materials, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents, and cements; and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, DTX Studio, Kerr, Metrex, Total Care, Pentron, Optibond, Harmonize, Sonicfill, Sybron Endo, and CaviWipes to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. Envista Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About TREES

(Get Free Report)

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as General Cannabis Corp. and changed its name to Trees Corporation in June 2022. Trees Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

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