Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target at $43.15

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.7895.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

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Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.62. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $396,762.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 49,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,192.87. The trade was a 56.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass bought 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $69,940.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,042,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,426.28. The trade was a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 25,780 shares of company stock worth $579,403. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,418,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,119,000 after buying an additional 822,925 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Varonis Systems by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,427,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,214,000 after buying an additional 1,279,002 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,160,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,651,000 after buying an additional 460,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,943,000 after buying an additional 151,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,544,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,449,000 after acquiring an additional 273,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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