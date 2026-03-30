Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November $UNOV Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 265.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 82,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 17,318 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 23.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS UNOV opened at $36.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.30. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $38.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.