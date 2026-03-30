Analyzing Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) & Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rockwell Automation and Hayward, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation 0 10 10 2 2.64 Hayward 0 1 3 1 3.00

Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus price target of $418.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.97%. Hayward has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.34%. Given Hayward’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hayward is more favorable than Rockwell Automation.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hayward has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Hayward”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation $8.57 billion 4.61 $869.00 million $8.74 40.23 Hayward $1.12 billion 2.56 $151.57 million $0.68 19.48

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Hayward. Hayward is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Hayward shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation 11.56% 34.92% 11.53% Hayward 13.51% 11.27% 5.59%

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Hayward on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Automation

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Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Hayward

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Hayward Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions. It sells its products through specialty distributors, retailers, and buying groups. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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