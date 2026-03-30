RLI (NYSE:RLI) vs. Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Critical Comparison

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) and Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLI and Sampo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $1.88 billion 2.75 $403.34 million $4.36 12.93 Sampo $13.08 billion 8.49 $2.26 billion $1.72 12.15

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sampo has higher revenue and earnings than RLI. Sampo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

77.9% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sampo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of RLI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

RLI pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sampo pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. RLI pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sampo pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RLI has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

RLI has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RLI and Sampo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 1 6 0 1 2.13 Sampo 0 3 0 1 2.50

RLI presently has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.66%. Given RLI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RLI is more favorable than Sampo.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and Sampo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 21.43% 18.67% 5.41% Sampo N/A 18.91% 5.58%

Summary

RLI beats Sampo on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLI

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RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. It also offers coverages for security guards and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages for errors and omission coverage for small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. This segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and coverages, employment practice liability, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium to large-sized businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also engages in various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, wholesale and retail brokers, carrier partners, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

About Sampo

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Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

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