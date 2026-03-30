Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December $PBDE

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December (BATS:PBDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.09% of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 41,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,459,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000.

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PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PBDE opened at $28.64 on Monday. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December Company Profile

The PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December (PBDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBDE was launched on May 24, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December (BATS:PBDE – Free Report).

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