Spire Wealth Management Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Cushing Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

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