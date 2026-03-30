Head to Head Review: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) & RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW)

RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW – Get Free Report) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RideNow Group and Groupon, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RideNow Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Groupon 2 1 2 0 2.00

RideNow Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.69%. Groupon has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 221.55%. Given Groupon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than RideNow Group.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

RideNow Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groupon has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RideNow Group and Groupon”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RideNow Group $1.08 billion 0.22 -$52.40 million ($1.39) -4.55 Groupon $498.42 million 0.86 -$83.52 million ($2.12) -4.94

RideNow Group has higher revenue and earnings than Groupon. Groupon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RideNow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of RideNow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of RideNow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Groupon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RideNow Group and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RideNow Group -4.84% -2,628.57% -2.61% Groupon -16.76% -717.37% -13.09%

Summary

RideNow Group beats Groupon on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RideNow Group

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RumbleOn, Inc. primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. It also offers parts, apparel, accessories, finance and insurance products and services, and aftermarket products, as well as repair and maintenance services. The Vehicle Transportation Services segment provides asset-light transportation brokerage services facilitating automobile transportation. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleOn, Inc. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Groupon

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Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

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