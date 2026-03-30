Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.
Insider Transactions at Sandisk
In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Sandisk Stock Performance
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sandisk News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Top analyst support rekindled buying interest — a high-profile Wall Street analyst reiterated a bullish outlook, helping lift sentiment after recent weakness. A Top Wall Street Analyst Just Reignited Hope In SanDisk Stock (SNDK)
- Positive Sentiment: Supply-security move with Taiwan’s Nanya: SanDisk is securing NAND/DRAM supply via ties with Nanya (choosing Taiwan capacity), which reduces execution risk amid rapid demand growth and supports longer-term supply tightness. After A 1,600% Stock Surge, SanDisk Is Securing Supply — By Choosing Taiwan Over America
- Positive Sentiment: Firm demand drivers remain: analysts argue SanDisk can still benefit from tight NAND supply, continued hyperscaler AI spending, and broad-based enterprise/edge demand — a structural tailwind if near-term shocks fade. Google’s TurboQuant Shakes SanDisk. What Should You Do With SNDK Stock Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Strong recent fundamentals and momentum: coverage highlights massive trailing EPS growth and big multi-session gains this year — supportive for momentum investors but increases sensitivity to sentiment reversals. SNDK Stock: 216% EPS Growth & 1,162% Price Performance | 2-Minute Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Google’s TurboQuant sparked a sector selloff by implying potential changes in memory usage/pricing dynamics — that headline created near-term demand uncertainty and weighed heavily on SNDK and peers. Why Is SanDisk (SNDK) Stock Down Today and Should You Buy the Dip?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro & rate pressures are dragging tech and memory stocks broadly — rising rate/fear environment makes high-multiple momentum names more volatile even if fundamentals remain strong. SNDK, WDC and STX Forecasts – Computer Companies Fall with Everything Else
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDK. Benchmark increased their price target on Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $992.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Sandisk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.48.
Get Our Latest Report on Sandisk
Sandisk Profile
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
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