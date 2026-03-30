Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

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Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK opened at $615.83 on Monday. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $777.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $606.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.09.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDK. Benchmark increased their price target on Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $992.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Sandisk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.48.

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Sandisk Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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