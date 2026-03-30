Head-To-Head Review: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) vs. Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun -2.43% 0.50% 0.24% Clarivate -8.19% 8.30% 3.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Baozun has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Baozun and Clarivate”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.42 billion 0.09 -$34.62 million ($0.58) -3.62 Clarivate $2.46 billion 0.61 -$201.10 million ($0.30) -7.82

Baozun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baozun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baozun and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 1 1 0 0 1.50 Clarivate 3 5 0 0 1.63

Clarivate has a consensus price target of $3.22, suggesting a potential upside of 37.17%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Baozun.

Summary

Clarivate beats Baozun on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

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Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing. The Brand Management segment provides brand management, strategic and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain, and logistics and technology services. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, beauty and cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, mother and baby products, and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Clarivate

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Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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