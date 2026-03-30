Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on March 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Exxon Mobil stock on February 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 2/5/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/4/2026.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of XOM opened at $171.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $171.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McAlvany Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $1,126,000. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,923,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

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Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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