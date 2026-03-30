Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $799,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,397 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

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