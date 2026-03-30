105,795 Shares in Weibo Corporation $WB Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Weibo by 537.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 111,821 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Weibo by 99.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,045,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 522,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 151.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 180,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,506 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after purchasing an additional 308,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 48.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 192,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

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Weibo Price Performance

WB opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Weibo Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Weibo Cuts Dividend

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $473.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.28 million. Weibo had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a yield of 706.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WB

Weibo Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation operates one of China’s leading social media and microblogging platforms under the brand name Weibo. Launched in August 2009 by Sina Corporation, Weibo enables users to create, share and engage with short-form posts in real time. The platform supports text, images, videos and live streams, and offers features such as trending topics, hashtag campaigns and public discussion forums to facilitate user interaction and content discovery.

Weibo’s product suite extends beyond basic social networking to include digital content services such as live streaming, online games, value-added messaging and e-commerce integrations.

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