Best Infrastructure Stocks To Consider – March 29th

Coinbase Global, Marvell Technology, and Vertiv are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate or maintain physical and digital infrastructure—things like roads, bridges, airports, utilities, pipelines, railways, telecom towers and data centers. Investors view them as providers of steady cash flows and dividend income with long-term demand tied to government and private spending, though they can be affected by economic cycles, regulation and interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Featured Stories