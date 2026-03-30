Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $355.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $426.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.44.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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