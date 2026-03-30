Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Price Target at $21.67

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.6667.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Harley-Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,640. This represents a 58.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James D. Farley, Jr. sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $120,754.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,205 shares in the company, valued at $303,195.55. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.2%

HOG opened at $19.51 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.52). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $496.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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