MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Short Interest Update

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,125 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 26th total of 8,219 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,490 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 5.2%

NYSEARCA:OILU traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 367,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.84. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $59.90.

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MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

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The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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