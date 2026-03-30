Short Interest in YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FBY) Declines By 38.5%

YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 152,827 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 26th total of 248,519 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,928 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 4.0%

FBY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. 175,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,880. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.29.

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YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a yield of 3,004.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

About YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF (FBY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Meta Platforms stock (META) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options FBY was launched on Jul 27, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

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