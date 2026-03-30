Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Up 30.7% in March

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,307,169 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 26th total of 3,296,703 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,446,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.71.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.49. 1,833,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $156.94 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,787,953.24. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,969. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.