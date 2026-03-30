WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,272 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the February 26th total of 25,330 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period.

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WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,036. WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89.

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is a long-only commodity strategy providing actively-managed exposure to four broad commodity sectors: Energy, Agriculture, Industrial Metals, and Precious Metals via related futures contracts. GCC was launched on Jan 24, 2008 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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