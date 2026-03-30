Short Interest in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Rises By 58.1%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 506 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 26th total of 320 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA LSAT traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. 1,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,227. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Get LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF alerts:

About LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US stocks selected by multiple factors. The fund employs a risk overlay to overweight money-market securities during riskier periods. LSAT was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.